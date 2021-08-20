Maoists Kill Two ITBP Personnel In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur; Run Away With Arms, Jackets

Two Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel were martyred during an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday. The encounter took place near the Kademeta installation of the ITBP’s 45th battalion at 12:10 pm when a team was out for patrolling.

AC, ASO succumb to injuries

As per preliminary reports, a team of the ITBP was ambushed and fired upon by a group of the Maoists in which Assistant Commandant (AC) Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed.

Maoists fled with arms, jackets & wireless set: IG Sundarraj

Inspector General of Bastar range P Sundarraj said that the Maoists fled from the scene following the attack and took away weapons, bulletproof jackets and wireless set before leaving the spot. Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh, both from the ITBP's 45th battalion, were martyred in the firing. IG Sundarraj added that support troops were rushed to the location following the incident and the bodies were evacuated.

Chhattisgarh - a locus of ultra attacks

Notably, Chhattisgarh has become a hotspot for Maoist attacks on security personnel this year. Last month, an ITBP personnel was killed and another was injured in a Maoist ambush in Narayanpur. The personnel were part of the security arrangements for the visit of local Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap. In another incident, on July 20 at least seven people from a village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district became 'untraceable' and were suspected to have been abducted by Maoists, the police had reported.

On the other hand, Maoists had killed a former colleague who had quit the banned outfit in the Bijapur district. In October last year, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) had claimed the responsibility for killing 25 people, including some of its cadres, in separate incidents in Bijapur district for allegedly acting as police informers.

(Image Credits: ANI)