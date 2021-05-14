Maoists Surrender After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Seek Medical Aid From Security Forces

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge in Chhattisgarh's Naxal hotbeds, two members of the Uttar Bastar Maoist organization surrendered to the police on Thursday after they were tested positive for the virus. The incident came to light after Arjun Tati and Lakshmi Padda, a Maoist couple came in contact with the police at Kamtera Camp in Kanker requesting help from the security forces after taking ill.

After the duo laid down their arms and promised to leave the Maoist organization, they were taken to the Kanker COVID Hospital for treatment.

"Members of the Uttar Bastar Maoist organization spoke to the police to request medical assistance. It was found out that Naxal couple Arjun Tati and Lakshmi Padda were working for the organisation and had fallen ill for the past 2-3 days. Under medical examination, both have been found COVID-19 positive. They were taken to Kanker COVID Hospital where their treatment is ongoing. Tati and Padda have decided to give up the Naxal movement and we welcome this decision," said Inspector-General of Police, Bastar Range, Mr. Sundararaj P.

Former UP DGP Vikram Singh while speaking to Republic TV reacted to the development and said, "I commend the Maoists for taking the correct decision, police and the state are their friends. They have taken a correct and positive decision for themselves and their families. Forces will assure the best treatment is given free of cost. Take the correct decision in the interest of yourself. family and loved ones. I appeal to them, this is a difficult time, please surrender and give up arms."

Amidst the severe outbreak of COVID-19 in Sukma, Bastar and other Naxal camps, police have appealed to all Maoists to give up arms and surrender to the forces to save their lives and that of their loved ones. They have also assured all medical assistance to those suffering from COVID-19 and have appealed to them to return to the mainstream.

(With agency inputs)