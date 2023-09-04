Maratha Leader Gives 2-day Ultimatum To Maha Govt To Implement Reservation In Marathwada

Maratha community protestor Manoj Jarange sitting on hunger strike since August 29, gave a two-day ultimatum (ending September 5) to the Maharashtra Government to implement Maratha reservation in Maharashtra’s Marathwada and said the protests won't stop until the reservation is implemented. Meanwhile, the government today (September 3) imposed Section 37 (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act in Jalna. Notably, since August 29, 10 people along with the Maratha Morcha coordinator Manoj Jarange have been on a hunger strike and protesting for Maratha reservation.

Amid increasing tension and outrage in Jalna, where violence erupted on September 1 leading to a police lathi-charge on the protestors and a number of incidents of arson, Maharashtra’s Rural Development minister Girish Mahajan today (September 3) met the local Maratha leader Manoj Jarange who along with his supporters have been sitting on a hunger strike.

Two-day ultimatum

With Minister Girish Mahajan and BJP leader Nitish Rane sitting by the side in Jalna, Jarange giving the ultimatum to the government said, “We give you the last ultimatum of two days, by Tuesday (September 5), please provide reservation to the people of Marathwada. You had asked for an extension of the deadline by one month, we give you three months' time to provide reservation to the people of the rest of Maharashtra.”

Girish Mahajan responding to the demand said two days is too short a time. “We have sought one month’s time, we are positive for maratha reservation. We have been given only two days time by the protestors which is not enough. We are open for talks, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are committed to the Maratha reservation,” he said.

‘Protestors started pelting stones’: Police

The police stated when they asked Jarange who was on a hunger strike, to undergo medical treatment on September 1, his supporters started hurling stones at them, which was followed by appropriate force used by the police on the protestors. "Manoj Jarange's health started deteriorating who had sat on the hunger strike...When the Additional SP & SDM convinced him for medical treatment, the crowd present there started pelting stones. During this stone-pelting, our police staff was injured.

A total of 21 women officers & 43 jawans were injured. A total of 64 officers were injured. To disperse the violent mob we used the justified force...40 protestors have been arrested. Buses have been burnt & we are investigating it. The additional force has been deployed...We are on watch & we are careful and cautious...," said Spl. IGP Aurangabad Range Dnyaneshwar Chavan on the Jalna incident.