Maratha Leaders Call For Maharashtra Bandh On October 10 Despite EWS Quota Extension

Inspite of the Maharashtra cabinet extending EWS reservation benefits to the powerful Maratha community, a round table conference held by Maratha leaders in Kolhapur on Wednesday, has decided to call a state-wide bandh on October 10. The Maratha Kranti Morcha had recently staged a protest in Thane along with Mumbai's Dabbawalas demanding the government to take appropriate steps. The Maratha community comprise 30% of the state's population.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 56 lakh mark; Rajya Sabha cut-short

Maharashtra Bandh called

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced a slew of measures to ameliorate the concerns of students and youth belonging to the Maratha community. Addressing the media, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan stated that the state Cabinet had decided to extend the benefit of Economically Weaker Sections reservation of 10% quota to the Maratha community - specifically for students under a slew of existing state scholarship schemes. This comes in the wake of the apex court's verdict dated September 9 staying the Maratha reservation in public employment and educational institutions.

"The state government has decided to give a job to the heir of the persons who lost their lives in the Maratha Kranti Morcha in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Currently, the process of withdrawing cases registered against Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters is underway. Only 26 cases are pending, which shall be withdrawn within one month. This does not include cases of serious offences," Chavan added.

Mumbai's dabbawalas & Kranti Morcha protest in Thane demanding Maratha reservation

SC stays Maratha reservation, refers matter to larger bench

On September 9, the Supreme Court passed an interim order staying the use of the Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. While passing the interim order, the top court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. The SC noted that Maharashtra has not shown any extraordinary situation for providing reservations to Marathas in excess of 50 percent, adding that Marathas which comprise 30% of the population cannot be compared to marginalized sections of the society living in far-flung and remote areas. The top court also made it clear that PG admissions will not be affected by its interim order. The state government has moved the apex court, seeking a vacation of the stay order.

Amid quota setback in SC, MVA govt extends benefit of EWS reservation to Maratha community

On Friday, members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Solapur's Shivaji Chowk area staged protests against the state and Union governments, conducting a mock funeral of the state and Central governments and demanded that the two work together to ensure the community gets justice. In Kolhapur, members of Maratha outfits tried to stop vehicles on the highway and warned they would disrupt milk supply to Mumbai as part of their agitation. In a move to appease the powerful Maratha community, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Maharashtra government approved the mass recruitment of 12,538 police officials.

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 8 days before schedule as COVID infections among MPs rise