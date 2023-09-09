Maratha Reservation: CM Shinde Has 'positive Discussion' With Jalna Protesters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday night held a meeting with a group of protesters from Jalna in Maharashtra, and affirmed that there were only positive discussion during the meet. It was convened after a delegation of protesters from Jalna came and met CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai over the reservation issue, that has rocked Maharashtra for last few days.

"There has been a positive discussion with the delegation sent by Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil. This delegation will discuss with Manoj Jarange, and we hope that this will find a way," CM Shinde said while speaking to reporters after the meeting. The protesters have been demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the state government.

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Central Railway Raosaheb Danve, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Bharat Gogawle, Former MLA Arjun Khotkar, President of Annasaheb Arthik Vikas Mahamandal Narendra Patil, Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik along with Additional Chief Secretaries of various departments, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries marked their presence in the meeting.

Reservation demand for Maratha community

A massive clash broke out between the police and protesters who were demanding reservations for the Maratha community on September 1. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the demonstrators in the Jalna city of Maharashtra. The protest invited reactions from opposition in the state, condemning the Eknath Shinde government for the incident.

In response to the lathi-charge on protesters in Jalna, a cabinet sub-committee meeting on the Maratha reservation, chaired by CM Shinde, was convened at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, on September 4. It was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis and other state government officials.