Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be attending the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee meeting over the issue of Maratha reservation. The meeting is slated to take place on Monday (September 4) at noon, informed the Chief Minister’s office.

The cabinet sub-committee was formed in September 2022 to undertake legal steps to bring back reservations for the Maratha community after it was struck down by the Supreme Court of India. The committee would be guided by the State Backward Class Commission report issued by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC).

Clearing the stance of the Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the chief minister has categorically stated that his government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community. Criticising the Police action on the protestors, CM Shinde had ordered that all the persons who had suffered injuries in the violence that broke out in Jalna would receive treatment at the government’s expense. He has also appealed to the citizens to maintain peace in the state. “The incident of lathi charge on the protestors in the ongoing protest for Maratha reservation here is very unfortunate,” said CM Shinde.

Protest turns violent, DSP sent on leave

The agitation by the Maratha community has been going on since Tuesday under Jagrana Patil in Antarwali Sarathi. The protest turned violent on Friday after the agitators and Police personnel clashed. The chief minister had also asked the ones seeking political mileage from the situation to refrain from doing so.

Acting upon the law and order situation, the Shidne government has directed the District Superintendent of Police to be sent on compulsory leave, informed the chief minister's office on X. It has also been told that instructions have been given to transfer Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent out of the district. The state government has decided to get the entire issue investigated through Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena.

The pertaining issue of Maratha Quota

The reservation for the Maratha community has been a long-standing political issue in Maharashtra. In June 2027, the then CM Devendra Fadnavis constituted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC). The commission classified Marathas as a socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by analysing the social, financial and educational status of the community. Following this, the Maharashtra assembly unanimously passed a bill granting 16% reservation to the community in both education and government jobs.

However, it was later slashed to 12% in education and 13% in jobs, and then quashed by the Supreme Court of India. The Apex court did so saying that the Maharashtra government’s decision to grant a 16% quota to the politically dominant Maratha community violated the 50% cap.