Marathoner Runs From Kashmir to Kanyakumari To Raise Funds For differently-abled Soldiers

A marathoner, 61-year-old Ajwani Kumar, is running from Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop to Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to raise funds to upgrade tribal schools in Maharashtra and support the rehabilitation of differently-abled soldiers with the goal of promoting fitness, raising awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving.

The marathon is a 77-day, 4,444-kilometer journey. Kumar is the founder and director of team FAB Foundation, which was founded by a group of runners who wanted to combine their love of running with their desire to help others. Kumar has run many inter-city and inter-state marathons for social causes, and the cash raised from these marathons have been used to benefit the underprivileged.

We thank 23RR (Rajput) for a warm ceremony this morning at Patnitop & the flag off of our 4444 km #K2Krun over the next 77 days.

Glad to have support of the unit and jawans who are running with us till Jammu.

Indian Army Zindabad!

Visit: https://t.co/BMCZFOhSXC @TeamFAB7 https://t.co/rSyLfeCuuj — Kumar Ajwani (@ajwani_kumar) November 19, 2021

Marathon has two objectives

QMIT — Supporting the rehabilitation of differently-abled Soldiers

Team FAB Foundation – Upgrading tribal schools in Maharashtra

"We run for causes. Our major purpose is to donate 100 per cent money to the causes. Right now we are trying to develop tribal schools. As a civilian, our team wanted to do something for the army. It's a tribute to all the veterans, army personnel. We have one more which is about giving is blissful. Our membership is coming from the Bank of Baroda and Goregaon sports club," Kumar told news agency ANI.

Kashmir to Kanyakumari run begins

"With the objective of promoting fitness, creating awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving, Team FAB Foundation was started by a group of runners, who wanted to combine their passion for running with their desire for giving. Running strengthens the body and clears the mind, while giving enriches the soul," read the official website.

During the 2021 pandemic, Team FAB Foundation spent approximately Rs. 13 lakhs to improve the semi-government hospital at Abhona in Nashik District, according to the website. Team FAB is currently renovating a rural school (Ramgir Vidyalaya) in Chaundhanu, Nasik. Kumar was received by ex-servicemen at the Kargil war memorial in Udhampur, where he shared his motivation for running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and also supported the students who participated with him from Patnitop to Udhampur.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)