Margadarsi Chit Fund Scam: Ghost Subscribers Involved, 3000 duped; Andhra Cops Warn Public

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) exposed chit fund firm Margadarsi's deceitful practices and urged the public to demand accountability. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Andhra Pradesh CID, N Sanjay highlighted the scale of the Margadarsi Chit Fund scam, and warned the public to be aware of distorted narratives.

Taking serious note of violations of chit fund regulations committed by Margadarsi, a chit fund company, ADGP Sanjay confirmed that the Income Tax (IT) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been alerted about the alleged frauds by Margadarsi, underscoring the gravity of the situation. There are over 800 victims who have suffered a collective loss exceeding Rs. 100 crore due to high-value chit schemes.

Margadarsi misled investors by falsely imposing 'strict adherence to all regulations'

ADGP for Andhra Pradesh CID Sanjay further stated that Margadarsi has been misleading investors by falsely imposing 'strict adherence to all regulations'. He brought to light a pattern of fraud activities within every chit group of the company , encompassing issues such as check preparation, ledger discrepancies, and the harassment of subscribers. ADGP Sanjay also raised concerns about the company's alleged involvement in collecting funds under the guise of ghost subscribers.

The top police official highlighted that a substantial 40 percent of chit groups within the Margadarsi Chit Fund company operate without any subscribers. He also noted practices like the prolonged extension of auctions and the operation of chit groups devoid of subscribers.

ADGP Sanjay pointed out that there were challenges during the investigation into the scam, one of which was the lack of cooperation, especially on the part of the main accused persons i.e., Margadarsi Chit Fund Chairman Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Shailaja Kiran.

ADGP, Andhra Pradesh CID further voiced heightened concerns about the situation of approximately 3,000 subscribers who are unaware of the payments they've been making to Margadarsi and the firm's Chit groups. The investigation has also identified around a hundred of ghost subscribers, who have had their Aadhaar, and other details used without their knowledge. The CID is probing how various companies managed to pay substantial amounts for multiple chits.

Furthermore, ADGP Sanjay raised concerns about threatening phone calls made to a victim Annapoorna Devi by MD Shailaja Kiran through PA Sasikala after the accused's names came up in financial fraud cases, potentially obstructing the CID's investigation. The investigation also inluded a complaint from victim Annapoorna, which revealed the forgery of signatures, including signature of her daughter Priyanka who lives abroad. This fraudulent activity resulted in substantial losses, the police official stated. ADGP Sanjay expressed concern about branch managers within the Margadarsi Chits organisation who have allegedly forged agents' signatures, as evidenced in the Narasaraopeta branch. Additionally, the CID is investigating a builder in Vijayawada, to ascertain whether payments worth Rs.50 crore were made in cash or via cheques.