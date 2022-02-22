Marginal rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry, Feb 22 (PTI) Puducherry saw a marginal increase in daily coronavirus cases with 27 new infections being confirmed during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The overall caseload shot up to 1,65,646. On Monday, 22 fresh cases were detected.

A release from the Director of the Department of Health G. Sriramulu said the 27 cases identified at the end of examination of 2129 samples were spread over Puducherry 15, Karaikal 8 Yanam one and Mahe three.

The active cases were 321 with 19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 302 patients in home isolation, the Director said.

While 69 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,63,365.

The Department of Health has examined so far 22,04,684 samples and has found 18, 49,949 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Union Territory and the toll remained 1,960.

The test positivity rate was 1.27 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.62 percent, respectively.

The Director said the Department of Health has administered so far 15,74,707 doses which comprised 9,29,109 first doses, 6,33,539 second and 12,059 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

