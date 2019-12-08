The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Marico Chief Harsh Mariwala's Phone Goes Missing At Bangkok Airport; Here's What Happened

General News

Indian entrepreneur, founder, and Chairman of FMCG-maker Marico Harsh Mariwala on Saturday shared his recent experience with the Bangkok Airport Police.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsh

Indian entrepreneur, founder, and Chairman of FMCG-maker Marico Harsh Mariwala on Saturday shared his recent experience with the Bangkok Airport Police. In a series of tweets, Mariwala described how the airport police helped him trace his lost phone. He also mentioned that the crew of Thai Airways proved to be very cooperative and helpful during his time of distress.

Mariwala's tweets

READ | Parents Of Nirbhaya Petition President; Demand The Mercy Plea Of Convict To Be Rejected

READ | Raghuram Rajan Makes Big Statement On Starting Point To Tackle 'growth Recession'

READ | As Delhi Fire Kills Over 40, CM Kejriwal Orders Magisterial Probe; Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

About Harsh Mariwala

Harsh Mariwala leads Marico Limited as its Chairman. He is also Chairman & Managing Director of Kaya Limited. Mariwala transformed his family's trading business in spices and edible oils into consumer goods giant Marico. Marico, which is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil, sells in 25 countries. The company recently launched Saffola FITTIFY, a range of healthy soups and shakes. Mariwala's other interests include Kaya, a chain of skincare clinics. Sharrp Ventures, the Mariwala family office, is looked after by his son Rishabh.

READ | Citizenship Amendment Bill DECODED: Before Monday Tabling, Here Are The Listed Exemptions

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG