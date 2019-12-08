Marico Chief Harsh Mariwala's Phone Goes Missing At Bangkok Airport; Here's What Happened

Indian entrepreneur, founder, and Chairman of FMCG-maker Marico Harsh Mariwala on Saturday shared his recent experience with the Bangkok Airport Police. In a series of tweets, Mariwala described how the airport police helped him trace his lost phone. He also mentioned that the crew of Thai Airways proved to be very cooperative and helpful during his time of distress.

Mariwala's tweets

I was at Bangkok Airport last week & my phone went missing. I looked everywhere but it couldn't be seen! To anyone who's lost their phones, you know how harrowing it can be to remain disconnected on a workday. Especially while traveling!



(1/3) — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) December 7, 2019

READ | Parents Of Nirbhaya Petition President; Demand The Mercy Plea Of Convict To Be Rejected

The airport police swung into action and combed through the security footage of me at the airport! For nearly 2 hours, they traced my steps, till they finally found a man who seemed to have taken the phone. Turns out, he thought it was his. (2/3) — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) December 7, 2019

READ | Raghuram Rajan Makes Big Statement On Starting Point To Tackle 'growth Recession'

I was very impressed with how the airport police assisted me throughout the day. Thanks to their swift actions & the incredibly cooperative crew at @ThaiAirways, the phone was returned to me yesterday!



(3/3) — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) December 7, 2019

READ | As Delhi Fire Kills Over 40, CM Kejriwal Orders Magisterial Probe; Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

About Harsh Mariwala

Harsh Mariwala leads Marico Limited as its Chairman. He is also Chairman & Managing Director of Kaya Limited. Mariwala transformed his family's trading business in spices and edible oils into consumer goods giant Marico. Marico, which is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil, sells in 25 countries. The company recently launched Saffola FITTIFY, a range of healthy soups and shakes. Mariwala's other interests include Kaya, a chain of skincare clinics. Sharrp Ventures, the Mariwala family office, is looked after by his son Rishabh.

READ | Citizenship Amendment Bill DECODED: Before Monday Tabling, Here Are The Listed Exemptions