Marion Biotech Halts Production Of Cough Syrup Linked To Uzbekistan Children Deaths

Marion Biotech Pharma Company has halted the manufacturing of cough syrup and has assured to take action as per the inquiry report, the company's legal head Hazan Raza said on Thursday. His remarks came after Uzbekistan Health Ministry claimed that 18 children died of acute respiratory disease after allegedly taking a cough syrup 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Marion Biotech.

"We regret deaths, the government is conducting the inquiry. We will take action as per the report. Samples were collected. Manufacturing of that product has been halted as of now and other processes are underway," Hazan Raza said.

Republic also spoke to an official from the pharma firm who refused to indulge details about the manufacturing plant of the cough syrup. "I have no idea about the manufacturing facility. I don't know about anything. I have no idea about promoters and all," he said.

Republic reports #LIVE from Marion Biotech office in Noida, as company halts production after its cough syrup linked to 18 deaths in Uzbekistan.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/IcdVHPWth7 — Republic (@republic) December 29, 2022

Cough syrup linked deaths in Uzbekistan: CDSCO initiates probe, inspection carried out

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated an investigation concerning the deaths allegedly related to cough syrup made by Marion Biotech. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma firm.

Mandaviya said CDSCO has been in regular contact with Uzbekistan's national drug regulator since December 27.

"Immediately on receipt of information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," Mandaviya said in a series of tweets.

Marion Biotech holds the license for manufacturing of 'Dok-1 Max' cough syrup and tablets for export granted by the drug controller, Uttar Pradesh, according to the health ministry.