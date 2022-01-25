Marital Rape Immunity: Advocate Argues 'no Legislation Vacuum, Need To Protect Marriage'

As Delhi High Court continues to hear a clutch of petitions seeking criminalization of marital rape, opposing the plea, advocate RK Kapoor has argued that sexual intercourse in wedlock cannot be labelled ‘Rape’.

Advocating the need to protect the sanctity of marriage, Kapoor presented that the institution of marriage is important not only for the couple but for other family members as well including children & parents. He stated that provisions were framed under the Hindu Marriage Act to protect marriages and noted that the abuse (sex without consent), in any case, can be dealt with under the ‘sexual assault’ category of Sections under Domestic Violence.

Relationship in marriage can't be compared to one with Sex Worker

In disagreement with the petitioner’s argument that the court provides protection even to the sex workers on sex without consent, so why shouldn’t married women, Advocate Kapoor contended that a relationship in a marriage cannot be compared to a sexual relationship with a sex worker.

"There is no emotional relationship between sex worker and the stranger. The relationship between husband and wife is a package of a large number of mutual rights and obligations which are social, psychological, religious, economic etc.." he submitted.

He continued and pointed out that the Parliament had also taken note of the issue and has not denied it, but had taken it under the purview of cruelty in sexual abuse under Domestic violence and not Section 375, 376 to protect the institution of marriage. He went on to add that ‘wife cannot demand punishment to a satisfy her ego.'

'No Legislation vacuum'

This was his argument to the petition that pointed out that IPC section 375 & 376 defines 7 notions of consent & defines rape, however, the law also provides a loophole for married men & permits them to have non-consensual sex in wedlock.

“This is why exception 2 has been retained and Parliament has covered such an act of sexual abuse under Cruelty, and has taken it out of the purview of Rape as defined under Section 375 IPC, and exempted Husband from the severity of Section 376 IPC, " Kapoor argued in front of bench. He further submitted that in this case of adverse possession, “it was not that there was a legislative vacuum, and therefore, the Supreme Court did not strike down the clause relating to the law of limitation on adverse possession but rather left it to the wisdom of the Parliament to enact appropriate legislation, " Kapoor submitted.

On the contrary, the petitioners have presented that Marital rape immunity jeopardises several human rights provided by the constitution to women- The right to equality, the Right to life with dignity, personhood, Sexual and personal autonomy. It also differentiates between married and unmarried women, they have argued.

Notably, several countries, including South Africa, Canada and Australia have criminalised marital rape. The court will resume hearings on January 27 on a batch of petitions filed by the NGOs RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women's Association, which have challenged an exception to section 375 of the Indian Penal Code.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Unsplash