Mark Inglis, First Double-amputee To Climb Mt Everest, Inspires Many

Mark Inglis, first double leg amputee to have conquered Mount Everest in 2006 talked extensively about his life. Mark was attending an event in India where he narrated how at 23 years of age he lost both his legs but went on to climb the Mt Everest. Mark was attending the 'India Economic Conclave' held by the Times Network in Mumbai where he inspired millions with his remarkable story.

Mark Inglis inspires many with his story

When Mark was asked what does it take to climb the Mt Everest despite his or her shortcomings, the 60-year-old mountaineer said that all it takes is one opportunity. Mark said that no matter how difficult the situations are, there is always an opportunity at the end of it, one needs to be an opportunist to grab that with both hands. Life is tough for everyone, and for some, its tougher than others but that doesn't mean that you lose focus, explained Mark.

Mark also talked about the diverse career choices he has made in the past. Mark said that he loves to learn and the opportunity to learn is the most important opportunity that one can have. And for Mark, he took upon the opportunities that came along. Mark jokingly urged the people of India to read his books as they sell very well.

Mark lost both his legs in 1982 when he along with his partner and fellow climber Philip Doole got stuck in a snow cave on Mount Cook. Mark and Philip were stuck there for 13 days due to an intense blizzard. When the rescue team reached there they had to amputate both his legs because they became badly frostbitten while awaiting help. In 2002, Mark reached Mount Cook and completed the summit successfully on January 7. In May 2006, Mark became the first man to climb the Mt Everest as double leg amputee.

