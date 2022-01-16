Markets Remain Closed As Sunday Curfew Back In Rajasthan

Markets in Rajasthan remained closed on Sunday due to the curfew imposed by the state government in view of containing the spread of COVID-19.

However, stores selling milk, vegetables, perishable food items, dairy products and emergency services were exempted.

In the wake of a surge in COVID- 19 infections, the government had on January 9 issued guidelines that included curfew from 11 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday and it came into effect late on January 15.

“Directions have been issued to all superintendents of police to ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines,” an official of the home department said as the Sunday curfew has been reimposed after six months.

Markets, offices, tourist spots, sanctuaries and tiger reserves remained closed.

Despite the restrictions, visitors were seen clicking pictures outside the iconic Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

Barricades were placed at several places to restrict the movement of people here. In other districts too, policemen were out on the field ensuring compliance of the curfew.

Factories with continuous production cycles and night shifts, information technology-related firms, e-commerce, wedding-related services, emergency services, bus stands, railway stations, and health services, including pharmacies, are exempted.

Rajasthan has 58,428 active cases of COVID-19.

