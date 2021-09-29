Married Couple Commits Suicide In Rajasthan

A middle-aged couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from two trees in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said Wednesday.

Surjaram (45) and his wife Teeju Devi (42) went to their farm late on Tuesday night and hanged themselves from two trees, Station House Officer, Ladnun police station, Rajendra Singh said.

“Reason of the suicide is not clear yet. Their son and daughter, both are married. The son is in the Indian army posted in Jaisalmer and his wife was at her parents' house when the incident took place,” he said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he added.

Meanwhile, in Dungarpur district, a man committed suicide early Wednesday. Her wife had gone to fetch milk and he was sleeping.

When she returned after around 15 minutes, she found him hanging, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding the matter was being probed.

