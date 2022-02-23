Married woman hangs self in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide hanging from ceiling of her room in Rohana area of the district, police here said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Gudiya, was found hanging in her room in Railway quarters on Tuesday, said Akhil Chaudhary, Rohana Police outpost In-Charge.

Gudiya’s brother Rinku Dayal has filed a complaint against her husband, Pankhilal, and her in-laws, accusing them of murdering her sister and harassing her over dowry, he said.

According to police, Rajasthan-based Gudiya had married Pankhilal in 2016. She lived with Pankhilal at the Railway quarters where she was found dead. PTI COR VN VN

