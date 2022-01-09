Married woman, lover commit suicide: Police

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) A married woman and her lover allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in the Sikar district of Rajasthan.

Fatehpur Sadar police station’s SHO Laxminarayan said Lokesh Meena and his lover, both aged around 19 years, hanged themselves from the tree in a field near Fatehpur-Salasar highway on Saturday evening.

The teenaged girl was married six months ago but she had been living with her aunt instead of her in-laws.

Lokesh also lived in the neighbourhood and the two were in love for the last few months, he said.

Before committing suicide, Lokesh had sent his location on the mobile phone to his cousin brother and on the basis of the location, the family members found them hanging.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Sunday, he said. PTI SDA RAX RAX

