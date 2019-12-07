The Debate
Martyr Kamal Kumar's Sister Performs His Last Rites

General News

Indian Army's martyred soldier Kamal Kumar's last rites were performed by his sister in Rajasthan on Friday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Martyred soldier Kamal Kumar's sister performed his last rites in Rajasthan on Friday. Kamal Kumar was one among the four soldiers who were killed in an avalanche and a blizzard that struck an army post and an army patrol, respectively, in north Kashmir on Wednesday.

 

 

