Martyr Kamal Kumar's Sister Performs His Last Rites

Martyred soldier Kamal Kumar's sister performed his last rites in Rajasthan on Friday. Kamal Kumar was one among the four soldiers who were killed in an avalanche and a blizzard that struck an army post and an army patrol, respectively, in north Kashmir on Wednesday.

#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Havildar Rajendra Singh, Sepoy Amit and Sepoy Kamal Kumar; offer deepest condolences to the families. @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/2a2i6qxD1A — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) December 4, 2019