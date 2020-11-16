Martyred BSF Sub Inspector's Daughter Makes Appeal; 'Stand With Those Guarding Borders'

Raising Vande Mataram slogans, the daughter of martyred BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal on Monday sent a strong message to the nation, lauding the soldiers of the country for risking their lives to protect the nation. Her father, BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal was martyred along with 4 other Indian Army soldiers in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday.

In a heartwrenching appeal, Richa Dobhal said, "I want to send a message to all the citizens of the country that the army men and soldiers who are standing behind me safeguard this country. They risk their lives so that all of us can be safe, they protect us all the time that is why I want to say this once again- Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Read: PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Jawans At Jaisalmer; CDS, COAS & BSF Chief To Accompany

Read: BSF & Indian Army Salute Martyrs At Wreath Laying Ceremony, BSF Says 'civilians Suffered'

The wreath-laying ceremony of BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal was held at Srinagar on Sunday, November 15, after he along with Indian Army's Sepoy J Rushikesh Ramachandra, Naik SB Rameshrao, Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and General Subodh Ghosh laid down their lives during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on November 13.

On Friday, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

"Pakistan fired heavy artillery without any provocation, but the Army and the BSF fought with bravery, gave a befitting response to them and many defences (installations) of Pakistan were destroyed," Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir Rajesh Mishra said.

Read: Pak Used Heavy Artillery During Friday's Shelling In J&K: BSF Officer

Read: India Summons Pakistan Diplomat Over Ceasefire Violations At Multiple Locations