Maruti Suzuki Follows Suit After Hyundai And Toyota; 'regrets' Kashmir Post

After several automobile manufacturers expressed regret over their social media post that echoed Pakistan's 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' propaganda on February 5, Maruti Suzuki India also issued a statement on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Maruti Sukuzi expressed that it "deeply regrets" hurting sentiments due to its "insensitive communication". It also affirmed that the company aims to be trusted and counted upon by all throughout the world through its products and services.

Maruti Suzuki has maintained that it does not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. It claimed that the communication put forth by its dealers and business associates does not represent the company's position. "As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world."

"Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorised by us," it added.

Message from Suzuki Motor Corporation pic.twitter.com/q2xhUoyCP6 — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 8, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Toyota also issued a statement expressing its 'regret' over hurting Indian sentiments. The company received flak after netizens dug up a post from 2021 in the wake of the flak received by South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai. Toyota Defence Motors in Pakistan had posted a similar communication on its social media handles on February 5, 2021, expressing solidarity for 'Kashmir's freedom'. Taking to Twitter, the Japanese automaker asserted that it was an 'apolitical entity' and political statements made by associated stakeholders/dealers did not reflect their stance.

"Toyota is a global mobility company that aims to earn the respect and admiration from people in each community in which we operate. We are an apolitical entity and any political statements made by dealers or other associated stakeholders are not authorised by us and do not reflect our corporate stance. We regret any hurt this may have caused," the statement read.

Image: Unsplash