Mary Kom Breaks Quarantine After Return From Jordan, Attends Event As An MP

Six-time world boxing champion & Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom, who returned from Amman, Jordan on March 13, broke her quarantine as she attended the breakfast hosted by the President of India along with other MPs from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on March 18. Mary Kom returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan where she booked herself a second Olympic berth. As per the directives issued by the Health Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry (EAM), any person travelling from countries on which travel restrictions have been imposed have been mandated to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon their return.

However, Mary Kom attended the breakfast at President Kovind's residence on March 18, along with other Members of Parliament (MPs) from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Pictures uploaded on the President's social media handles confirm that Mary Kom was a part of the breakfast hosted. Mary Kom's case comes into prominence after a BJP MP went into quarantine following attending a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor (who was tested +ve for COVID-19), spreading panic to the parliament as those members who came in contact with the MP & the singer announced that they were in self-isolation, fearing the spread of COVID-19 virus.

"I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet BJP MP Dushyant Singh or shake hands with him at all. My quarantine after Jordan ends, but I’m going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days", Mary Kom said, speaking to the media.

Mary Kom breaks quarantine

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

'Have found some freedom'

"I am chilling, doing my exercises, taking care of my fitness and playing with my children after being away from them for almost one month," Mary Kom told PTI in an interview. "That's the best part of this isolation, I am with my family through the day without having to think of anything. My appeal to everyone is don't panic, try and stay at home if you can and spend time with your family," she said. "In my case, I have felt a sense of freedom with this isolation. I have realised that I am not feeling the stress of a daily schedule right now."

