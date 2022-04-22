Mask Mandatory As Delhi Records 1042 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Stands At 4.64%

The uptick in COVID-19 cases in the national capital remains exponential as Delhi recorded more than 1000 fresh cases for the second day this week on Friday, while the city’s positivity rate surged to 4.64%. Delhi on Friday reported 1042 fresh COVID cases and two COVID-related deaths in the last twenty-four hours.

According to the data, 22,442 tests were conducted in the city a day ago. The total number of cases in the national capital reached 18,72,699, and the death toll stood at 26,164. On Thursday, Delhi reported one fatality and 965 Covid cases with a 4.64% percent positivity rate. On Wednesday, it had recorded one death and 1,009 COVID cases, with a positive rate of 5.7%.

COVID cases rise exponentially in Delhi

Delhi reports 1,042 fresh #COVID19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 3,253

Positivity rate 4.64% pic.twitter.com/sv2jRD2bW7 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The rising cases of COVID-19 infections have raised alarms about a fourth coronavirus wave and have led to the re-imposition of the mask mandate in public places to avert a wider spread of infection. While the researchers believe that ‘new variants’ of the highly transmissible Omicron could be behind the surge, it is noteworthy, that doctors in Delhi have also claimed a significant increase in re-infection cases.

SoPs for schools, free booster shots & mask mandate: Delhi govt's plan to mitigate COVID spread

Endorsing the government’s alert, the DDMA on Friday issued the official notification making face-covering masks mandatory in public places and a Rs 500 fine shall be imposed if found disobeying the directives,

In the statement, Delhi Disaster Management authorities said, "A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a face mask in all public places in Delhi will be imposed with immediate effect till further orders in compliance of Notification dated February 26, 2022." Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles," the Health and Family Welfare Department's order reads. Besides, the AAP-led Delhi government also issued fresh SOPs for schools and educational institutions in view of the rising surge, making thermal screenings mandatory for teachers, staff members, and students.

Apart from this, the Delhi government had also made the booster dose (Third vaccine dose) free for the citizens of the national capital. Free booster shots can be taken by people aged 18-59 under the Delhi government’s scheme since those above 60 can already avail of free boosters provided by the centre.



(With Inputs from Agencies)

Image: PTI