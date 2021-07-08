Maskless Tourists Throng Mussoorie's Kempty Falls Even As Govt Rings COVID-19 Alarm

Just days after images of a crowded Manali went viral forcing the government to issue a warning, shocking visuals of maskless tourists enjoying their time at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls have now surfaced. In the several videos that have been shared on social media, nearly hundreds of tourists can be seen enjoying their time at the sparkling Kempty Waterfalls as monsoons preside over Uttarakhand. While videos show these tourists were maskless, social distancing can also be seen taking a hit.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been witnessing a large influx of tourists even as the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19 looms over the country after the daunting second wave. The viral video of Kempty Falls has led to a social media storm, with several users taking a dig at the careless attitude of those enjoying their time without following COVID-19 protocols.

Watch the viral video of Mussoorie's Kempty Falls:

'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt

In a Twitter post on Monday evening, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shared the viral image of crowded Manali requesting people to stay home and maintain social distancing. In a stern message, the government warned, "Manali can wait, but virus won't," as reports of a possible third wave hitting India emerge.

The huge inflow of tourists into Himachal Pradesh can be attributed to the government's decision to ease COVID-19 curbs on June 14. As per the COVID guidelines, an RT-PCR test report is no more required to enter the state. The intra-state movement has been allowed, but with 50% capacity. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is to be followed in the state. However, in the viral picture, people violating social distancing and some can also be seen without masks.

Following the viral images of crowded Manali, the Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday over the rampant flouting of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Referring to the massive footfall of people at hill stations, the Health Ministry stated that gross violations of Coronavirus guidelines can nullify the progress made so far in battling the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar Khachi, the Chief Secretary to the Himachal Pradesh Government, said on Tuesday that all districts have been urged to strictly implement COVID-19 acceptable behaviour, putting all service providers and stakeholders at ease

Centre cautions States on third wave

Last month, the Centre asked states and Union territories to step up vaccination and open up activities in a "carefully calibrated" manner, as it expressed concern about crowding in markets and other places following the easing of curbs and an expert warned that the third wave can hit India in six to eight weeks if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

States and UTs have also been urged to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of COVID-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination is followed to prevent a relapse. India was hit by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a large number of lives and forcing almost all states and UTs to imposed lockdown or other curbs.

