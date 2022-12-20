Mass Conversion Reported In Uttar Pradesh; Police Arrest 4 Brazilian Nationals

A couple including four Brazilian nationals were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur for running a mass conversion racket in the Shahbazpur village. Notably, the accused participated in a mass congregation of over 200 people, who were allegedly called for a mass conversion event.

The police stated there was allegedly an attempt to convert people at a gathering called in the Shahbazpur village on Sunday, December 18.

“We received information yesterday (December 18), in the Shahbazpur village, people have organised a congregation with four foreigners also involved and they were surrounded by villagers. The police rushed to the spot. Two Indians were also involved, one of them was a person from Jaunpur now based in Lucknow, David Asthana. He is a pastor, who was also accompanied by his wife Rohini Asthana, who is from Maharashtra. Now living in Lucknow. Four Brazilian nationals supported them, and we also checked their passports. One among them was a pastor. They had organised a religious programme on Sunday in the village. There are allegations they tried to convert innocent people by allurement,” a police official said.

#BREAKING | A mass forced conversion racket busted in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur; 4 Brazilians arrested



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/QHnP9ULIqC — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

FIR filed in Meerut

Earlier in October, an FIR was filed in Meerut against 9 people under various sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act for allegedly forcing a few people in the city to convert to Christianity and threatening them against going to Police.

Based on the complaint of some Dalit Hindus, the FIR mentioned that Christian missionaries living in a village in Meerut had allegedly forced as many as 400 people to convert to Christianity.

IMAGE: Republic