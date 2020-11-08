Mass Movement For Arnab In Hyderabad: Citizens Say 'we Will Be His Voice'; Demand Release

Protesting against the shocking arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, and the ill-treatment being meted out to him as he detailed in a horrifying and terrifying account while being transported to Taloja jail after 4 days of judicial custody, citizens in Hyderabad took out a peaceful candle march on Sunday morning, demanding Arnab's immediate release.

Sitting with candles in hand, the citizens were seen holding posters with slogans such as 'Release Arnab Now' and 'Save Arnab, Save democracy.' The protests saw people from across age groups.

"We want Arnab back. He is our only hope. Arnab is required for India. Arnab is India and We are Arnab. We want Arnab," said an emotional protestor at the site.

'We want to be his voice'

"The way they forced themselves into his house, without the court's consent, it is very disconcerting. He fought for Palghar sadhus, he fought for SSR. He has always been our voice, now we want to be his voice," said another protestor.

Arnab: My life is under threat

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief made shocking revelations as he was being shifted from the quarantine center in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday morning after remaining in judicial custody for four days.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

