Massive 1-day Surge In COVID-19 Cases Propels Mumbai's Tally To 2.05 Lakh; 46 More Deaths

In a massive surge in Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases, 2654 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, September 30. This has propelled the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,05,142. At present, there are 26,540 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. The number of recovered soared to 1,69,268 after 2066 patients were discharged in the day.

Meanwhile, 46 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,926. 38 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. 11,15,711 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 29.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.05% from September 23- September 29. As of September 29, 3164 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,725 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 9016, 1162, and 1976 respectively.

While there are 665 active containment zones currently, 10,450 buildings have been sealed. 9,749 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 1,711 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 66 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 82%.

Maharashtra government unveils Unlock 5 guidelines

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until October 31 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 5 phase, the state government has allowed hotels, restaurants, food courts and bars to restart their dine-in services from October 5 with a maximum of 50% capacity. Meanwhile, all trains originating and ending their journey within the state shall be restarted with immediate effect.

In a big boost for the dabbawallas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, they have been permitted to travel in local trains after procuring QR codes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office. The state government has once again stressed the use of face coverings, social distancing, following the practice of Work From Home as far as possible and staggering the work hours. Legal action can be taken against persons violating the containment measures as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

