Massive AAP, BJP Protests In Delhi Over Ruckus In MCD House Before Mayoral Elections

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests on the streets of Delhi against the ruckus that unfolded on the floor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house on January 6, on the day of the elections to the chair of Mayor were due but were later postponed.

The AAP workers held massive protests outside the house of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in Delhi. One of the AAP workers protesting against the L-G said, “Our protest is against administering oath to the 10 nominated councillors before the other councillors. There is no rule to the effect. They were administered with the oath first in order to facilitate their voting (for Mayoral polls) before others.”

#LIVE | Massive drama in National Capital as both BJP and AAP are staging protests over MCD mayor post. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/2wIKhAcaNs — Republic (@republic) January 9, 2023

AAP protest march stopped by Delhi police

The protests were also staged in front of the AAP headquarters in the national capital. The party workers also carried out a protest march from the AAP HQ to the Delhi L-G’s residence but they were stopped by the police.

Another AAP worker said, “We are protesting against the brutal killing of the constitution by the BJP. According to the constitution, the party which has the largest number of members will appoint its presiding officer and also the Mayor. BJP having lesser number of members is trying to make its Mayor by foul means.”

MCD में सारे नियमों की धज्जियाँ उड़ाकर BJP और LG कर रहे संविधान की हत्या । BJP कार्यालय पर AAP का विरोध प्रदर्शन । LIVE https://t.co/Ek6q1TcgCd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2023

BJP protests in front of CM Kejriwal’s residence

On the other hand, BJP workers held massive demonstrations near CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house. Scores of protestors holding party flags and placards were seen marching towards the CM house. A BJP worker said, “The MCD councillors appointed by the LG were taking oath. The AAP councillors who acted as goons, who violated the constitution, engaged in violence should apologise. CM Kejriwal should also apologise.”

AAP द्वारा दिल्ली नगर निगम सदन में बाबा साहेब डॉक्टर भीमराव अंबेडकर जी द्वारा निर्मित संविधान का अपमान करने के विरोध में दिल्ली भाजपा का चंदगीराम अखाड़े पर प्रचंड प्रदर्शन। https://t.co/RG6yaXEbX1 — Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) January 9, 2023

The violence and unruly behaviour were initiated by AAP, said another BJP worker, “They began with the violence. You can check the footage.”

Amid unruly scenes at the MCD house on January 6 as the AAP and BJP councillors clashed on the floor of the House, the session was adjourned even before the commencement of the Mayor elections. The Marshals had to intervene as councillors engaged in violent fistfights. While BJP claimed that its councillors Inder Kaur, Anita Deoli and Kamaljeet Sherawat were injured during the protest, AAP put out a list on social media with the names of the leaders whom the party claimed were injured.

Image: Republic