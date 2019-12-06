MASSIVE | All 4 Accused In Hyderabad Rape And Murder Case Killed In Encounter By Police

In a massive development on Friday, all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning. More details are awaited from the police.

Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. https://t.co/TB4R8EuPyr pic.twitter.com/7fuG87MP0m — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

About the Hyderabad rape and murder

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody in the rape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night.

READ | Justice for Disha: Lone witness recounts Hyderabad horror; narrates phone call to police

READ | Justice for Disha: Gurugram schoolchildren take to the streets to protest

The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation and protests are being held across the country for rising incidents of rape crime coming to light.

READ | Justice for Disha: Actor Rakul Preet Singh says we 'need stricter punishment' for rapists

READ | Justice for Disha: People take out candlelight marches against rape and murder of vet