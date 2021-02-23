Massive Blast At UPL-5 Company's Plant At Gujarat's Bharuch District, 24 People Injured

A major blast took place in the UPL-5 company's plant at Jhaghadiya in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday. The blast was heard in over a 10 km radius. Locals from Dadheda, Jhagadia, and other areas reported earthquake-like shaking.

The cause of the blast is being determined as a boiler explosion. As of now, 24 people are injured, with no report of fatalities. The 24 people have been shifted to Ankleshwar and Vadodara. A massive fire had broken out following the blast for which teams from nearby districts of fire emergency services were immediately sent to Bharuch.

Shivamogga Blast

A similar incident took place last month down south when as many as eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on January 21. The blast had taken place near gravel and boulder crushing facility, leading to shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in nearby districts like Chikkamagaluru and Davangere. Some window panes were also shattered in several houses due to the magnitude of the blast, as per eye-witnesses. The next morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his condolences to the victims of the blast and assured that the Karnataka government is doing everything possible to assist the affected people. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had also assured that a high-level investigation into the accident had been ordered and stringent action would be taken against those who are responsible for the blast. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged the current CM to conduct an impartial inquiry on the unfortunate blast.

