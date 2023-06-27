Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Ex-JD(S) Legislator's And Journalist's Son In Mysuru

A massive scuffle broke out between the son of a former JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and the son of a journalist within the Kuvempunagar police station limits in Mysuru on June 25. The two men clashed with each other next to a private hotel over a bill settlement issue.

A video has gone viral that shows them exchanging blows and causing a nuisance to the pedestrians and customers at the hotel. In conversation with Republic, hotel staff said, "Such incidents have been on the rise. It happens especially between the people in positions of power and those affiliated with them. We keep reporting it to the police and the majority of the cases are taken up, but some of them are let off as neither of the parties want to file cases."

Dayanand, an eyewitness of the brawl, said, "We had come out of the hotel and were standing by the parking lot when we noticed two groups having a heated argument with each other. One person charged aggressively at the MLA's son and then they started raining blows on each other."

"The police had a tough time controlling both the groups and an additional patrolling vehicle was deployed along with police personnel to control the miscreants," Dayanand added.

Both parties settle the matter

The heated exchange of blows between both groups came under control when the local police arrived at the site on the basis of a complaint given by the onlookers and the hotel staff. The cops took stock of the situation and took both of them to the police station. Former JD(S) legislator Sa Ra Mahesh and the journalist's son were asked if they wanted to lodge a case. However, both parties refused. The cops instructed them to write an apology letter to each other before releasing them from the police station.