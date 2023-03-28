Massive Crackdown Against Companies Over Spurious Medicines, Action On 100+ Firms

In a massive crackdown against the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing spurious medicines, the Government of India cancelled the licenses of 18 such companies after an inspection by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in companies across 20 states, reported ANI.

According to the report, the crackdown was on pharma companies across the country related to the manufacturing of spurious medicines.

According to the official sources, "Action on 70 companies in Himachal Pradesh and 45 in Uttarakhand and 23 in Madhya Pradesh during govt crackdown on companies manufacturing spurious medicines."

Uttar Pradesh suspends Marion Biotech's manufacturing license

The move by the Centre comes after the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority cancelled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license after 18 kids died in Uzbekistan last year due to the consumption of its cough syrup.

The incident which took place last year led the government and the officials of state narcotics to probe and look into the situation.

Three employees of Marion Biotech were booked by Noida police in Sector 67, and a notice was also issued to two directors of the company after an FIR was lodged against all of them.

Marion Biotech's drugs found 'adulterated' and 'not of standard quality'

The FIR was reported after samples of Marion Biotech's drugs were found "adulterated" and "not of standard quality".

The samples were also examined in the government's regional drug testing laboratory in Chandigarh and 22 of them were considered to be 'not of standard quality', as per an FIR.

The production license of the firm was deferred in January after inspections at its location by the central and state drug authorities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also issued a 'medical product warning' on January 12 that was related to two substandard (contaminated) items, found in Uzbekistan and brought to light on December 22, 2022.

