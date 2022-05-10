Massive Crackdown On NGOs By MHA; Raids Conducted Across 40 Areas Over FCRA Violations

In a massive development, the biggest ever crackdown on NGOs was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, with 100 NGOs in more than 40 areas being raided across India. The NGOs were said to be in cahoots with some public servants and were allegedly involved in Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) violations, Republic TV has learned.

Sources also said that several public servants have been arrested during the course of the raids, and hawala transactions to the tune of Rs 2 crore have been unearthed. Violations of FCRA provisions have led to these revelations.

The said bureaucrats were facilitating 'illegal clearances' to the NGOs in exchange for bribes. The case came to light after it was referred by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the MHA. The raids are currently being conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mysuru, among other places.

SC upholds amendments made to FCRA

MHA's strong crackdown under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act had also reached the doors of the Supreme Court earlier this year. Observing that receiving foreign donations cannot be an “absolute or even a vested right”, the Apex Court in April upheld the constitutional validity of amendments made to the FCRA in 2020, adding the "strict regime" had become essential because of the past experience of "abuse and misutilisation" of foreign contributions.

The court had noted that foreign aid can create the presence of a foreign contributor and “influence” the policies of the country and may tend to influence or impose a political ideology. The said charitable associations may instead focus on donors within the country in order to obviate the influence of foreign countries, it observed.

“There is no dearth of donors within our country,” a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said while upholding the validity of certain amendments to the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which came into effect in September 2020.

The top court had also denied granting interim relief to NGOs seeking renewal of FCRA amid the central government’s disapproval in January. Around 6,000 NGOs had moved the SC seeking interim relief in receiving foreign funds, claiming that the Centre’s prohibition had 'weakened' their COVID-19 relief measures. The plea, pushed by the US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative, was put on hold by the court.

(With PTI inputs)