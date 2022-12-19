Massive Eviction Drive Underway In Assam's Batadraba; Over 800 Police Personnel Deployed

Days after the Commission for Review and Assessment of the Problems of Satra Land (CRAPSL) submitted an interim report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the illegal encroachment on Satra (Vaishnavite monasteries) lands, the Nagaon district administration on Monday, December 19 started the mega eviction drive against the encroachment on the government and Satra lands in Batadraba.

A total of 10 JCBs, six saw machines and two Pokland have been deployed for the ongoing eviction drive in Batadraba by the Nagaon administration. Heavy security has been deployed in the area to assist the local administration. According to Assam DIG Central Range, Satyakam Hazarika, over 500 police personnel in non-lethal gear have been deployed for the eviction drive in Batadraba.

"Today eviction will be done around 1,000 bighas of land. People's cooperation is good. Most of the people had land elsewhere and they shifted there. Santi Bazaar and adjoining areas are to be made encroachment-free today," the DIG said. As per the preliminary information around 800 police personnel have been deployed in the Batadraba eviction drive.

District administration officials claimed that notices were sent to around 1,000 alleged encroacher families during October, asking them to clear the land, PTI reported. It is pertinent to mention, Nagaon district has the third highest extent of Satra lands that have been illegally encroached on, as per the CRAPSL interim report which was submitted to CM Sarma on December 2.

Satra Land issue

In its interim report, the CRAPSL stated that they visited 303 Satras in 11 districts in Assam, adding that 33,265.7 bighas (8,413.89 ha) of land is under the possession of the Satras and out of that, 7,504.2 bighas (1,898.04 ha) has been encroached upon. This means that about 22.5% of the 303 Satras' land has been encroached on by illegal migrants. The encroachment is shockingly high in the Barpeta district with 5,545 bighas, followed by the Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts

Earlier in December, Mrinal Saikia (commission member) spoke with Republic on the interim report and had said, "Whether it’s a Satra land, whether it is any vacant government land, it is always immigrants Muslims (on it). They originated from West Bengal, East Bangladesh, and that’s not only the problem for Satra but for every vacant government land."