At Least 8 Dead As Major Blast At Firecracker Factory Jolts West Bengal

At least 8 people are said to have died in a massive explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal on Sunday morning. Preliminary information reported by Republic Bangla states the explosion took place at a residential area in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. While the cause of the explosion remains unclear, the authorities reported to the site immediately.

The explosion took place at Narayanpur in Nilgunj area of the North 24 Parganas district. Videos obtained by Republic Bangla show streets strewn with bodies torn apart and blood all around. The site of the explosion is only a few kilometres away from capital Kolkata.

While police have recovered five bodies from the site, two others are said to have died at a hospital, Republic Bangla reported.

The blast is said to have taken place at a residential area. The house from where the factory was being operated was left in a shambles following the explosion. Rescue operations are underway as authorities believe some people might still be trapped under debris.

Multiple explosions at illegal firecracker units have been reported recently. In May, at least 11 people have died in an explosion in East Midnapore district.

This is a developing story.