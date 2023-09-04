Massive Fire At Lokpal Industries In Noida, No Casualty

A massive fire erupted at Lokpal Industries in Noida Sector 3 during the early hours of Monday, September 3. The incident, which occurred around 12:15 a.m., drew an immediate response from the Fire Service Unit.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar from Gautam Budh Nagar stated, 'We received information about a fire breaking out at Lokpal Industries at 12:15 a.m. As soon as the Fire Service Unit received the information, we rushed to the spot. We were able to control the fire with the help of seven fire brigades after one hour of firefighting.'

CFO Pradeep Kumar emphasised, 'We have not found any persons injured or trapped in the incident since the company was closed.'

This specific factor has also made it challenging to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Lokpal Industries specialises in manufacturing industrial lifts designed for hoisting heavy industrial equipment. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in industrial settings.

