Massive Fire Breaks In Humsafar Express Train In Gujarat, No Injuries Reported

A major incident was averted in Gujarat’s Valsad when a massive fire broke out on a moving Humsafar Express train on Saturday. As soon as the fire was detected, the train was stopped and passengers were immediately evacuated from the train. Later, upon informing, railways top officials along with fire-tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

According to the reports, the incident took place near Valsad railway station on the Tiruchchirappalli-Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is being said that the fire was initially detected in the brake van coach of the train, following which the train was immediately stopped. As per reports, no one was injured during the incident.

Fire was detected in the power car coach, says a railways official

After the incident, Western Railways spokesperson, Sumit Thakur briefed, “Fire and smoke were noticed in the power car coach of Train number-22498, which was going from Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction. The smoke and fire were detected, while the train was passing Valsad. All passengers of the adjacent coach were deboarded safely. No casualty was reported. After detaching the coach from this train, it will depart shortly.”

On the other hand, during the incident, several people recorded the incident on their mobile and shared the videos on social media. In those videos, one can see the massive fire in the train with a thick plume of smoke emanating from the train. Nearby, a large number of people can be seen standing and looking at the train.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, efforts to bring the fire under control are underway at the spot. The officials say that once the fire is doused, the damaged coach will be detached from the rest of the train and the route will be cleared for operations.

Similar incidents were reported in the past few months. Notably, last month, a fire broke out inside the compartment of a Rameswaram-bound train at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu leading to the death of at least 10 people on August 26. Earlier, a minor fire broke out in a moving train in Bihar. However, no one was reported to be injured during the incident.