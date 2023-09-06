Massive Fire Breaks Out At 3-star Hotel In Varanasi, No Casualty So Far

Panic gripped as a massive fire broke out at a three-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late on Tuesday night. No casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, an official said.

The incident took place at hotel Harivillas in Sri Nagar Colony causing damage to property worth crores, according to the officials.

After receiving information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation.

"Fire tenders are currently at the spot and an operation to douse the fire is on," officials said.

The videos of the incident show thick smoke and flames coming from the hotel as firefighters struggled to control the fire. Locals claimed that the fire brigade reached the spot after a delay of more than an hour. Further details are awaited.

