Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Geeta Colony, Fire-fighting Ops Underway

A massive fire broke out at the Pickle Palace, a food and sweets shop, in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday, July 2.

General News
 
| Written By
Ronit Singh
geeta colony

A massive fire has broken out in Delhi's Geeta Colony | Image: Republic


A massive fire broke out at Pickle Palace, a food and sweets shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony, on Sunday, July 2. The fire incident was reported at 11 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Two people including an elderly woman were rescued by Delhi Police and fire services. Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred after a short circuit. Work to douse the fire is still underway.

This is breaking news. More details awaited. 

First Published:
COMMENT