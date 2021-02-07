Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Okhla Phase II Area; No Casualties Reported

During the early hours of Sunday, a major fire broke out in Sanjay Colony area of Okhla Phase II area of Delhi. Around 27 fire tenders reached the spot to dial down the fire. However, a fire official said that the fire has been extinguished now.

Delhi: Fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area



Earlier visuals of the fire from the area https://t.co/QjaknqdADx pic.twitter.com/XpCs8Iy778 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

A fire officer at the location informed ANI that they received a call at 2 am about the fire incident and 27 fire tenders were deployed in order to control the fire.

"We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," says a fire officer pic.twitter.com/QnnfOAqPGa — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

He also informed that several huts were gutted, but the situation is under control and no casualties have been reported so far. The incident took place in a factoy/jhuggi in Okhla area at Y-12, Sanjay Colony, behind Harkesh Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi. Initially, 7 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

(With ANI Inputs)