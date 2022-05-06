Massive Fire Breaks Out At Navi Mumbai's Pawne MIDC; Fire Dept Rushes To Control Blaze

A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawne Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Friday evening.

Fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai's Pawne MIDC area

Republic TV has learned that the fire broke out in an industrial company which later spread to 8 to 10 buildings that were present in that area. The fire was reported around 4 pm following which a total of 20 fire tenders reached the spot to control the blaze. In the video, plumes of black smoke billowing from the factory can be witnessed. However, the reason behind the fire has not been ascertained.

Maharashtra | A massive fire broke out at the Pawane MIDC area in Navi Mumbai. Many fire tenders present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/3ykDiqugOj — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

An eyewitness said that three big companies have caught fire in the area which has also spread to other lanes. In total 8 to 10 companies have now caught fire. Back-to-back fire tenders are rushing to the spot but still, the fire couldn't be controlled.

"The rubber factory first caught fire after that the almond company caught fire. The first fire tender that reached the spot tried to douse down the fire but was unsuccessful. After that, more than 10 fire tenders arrived here and are trying to extinguish the fire for the last 3 hours. We have spoken to the Municipal corporation, if the fire gets to spread in the second lane it will be very dangerous as there are chemical companies. It was speculated that a person was stuck but there is no update regarding it", the eyewitness said.

(This is a developing story)

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)