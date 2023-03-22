Massive Fire Breaks Out At Packaging Company In Gujarat; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A huge cloud of smog was witnessed after a massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Gujarat's Bharuch city. The incident happened at the Narmada plastic packaging factory in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area on Wednesday morning.

The fire service dispatched more than five fire tenders to the spot in order to douse down the fire but it went out of control as the black smog engulfed the sky. Several locals were also seen helping the officials of the fire department. The operation is still underway,

"A massive fire broke out in the Narmada plastic packaging factory. Fire officials and police are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported," informed Leena Patil, SP Bharuch.

More details are awaited.

A week earlier, a fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district due to a “tray dryer” blast in the unit storage part of the company. The accident was reported at Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited in the MIDC area, which has a cluster of factories, said Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. On the same day, another fire broke out in a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station in north Delhi.

