Massive Fire Breaks Out At Raghuvir Textile Market In Surat, 40 Fire Tenders Deployed

General News

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in Surat's Raghuvir textile market during the wee hours of the morning; a 10-storey building situated in Saroli caught fire

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in Surat's Raghuvir textile market during the wee hours of the morning. The 10-storey building situated in the Saroli area was caught on fire due to reasons that are still unknown. At least 40 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire and the operation is still on. Recently, the 4th floor of the building also caught fire. So far no casualties have been reported. More details are awaited. 

Read: Gujarat: 8 dead in blast at gas manufacturing unit near Vadodara

Read: Fire breaks out at Delhi Transport Department office

Blast in Vadodara

Last week, eight persons were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district. Most of the victims were factory workers. The injured were taken to a hospital in Atladara near Vadodara. "At least eight persons were killed. Six persons were injured," Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Sudhir Desai said.

Read: Fire at multi-storied building in Howrah

Read: Maha: Fire at hardware shop in Thane, none hurt

Published:
