Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Mundka; People Use Rope To Escape Building

Update at 8:00

One person died while two others have been injured in the fire incident. The injured have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where they presently undergoing treatment.

Republic spoke to DCP, Outer District, Sameer Sharma who informed, "Fire caught on two floors of the building, near the Mundka Metro Station. We have cordoned off the area. Rescued over 50-60 people till now."

In the latest development, a fire broke out in a commercial building in Delhi's Mundaka area on Friday. Fire tenders have reached the site, and are trying to douse the flame as chaos unfolds in the crowded market area.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, black fumes can be seen billowing out of the windows of the building. Rescue operation is on. From the windows, people can be seen being brought down from the JCB. Also, a few are seen trying to get out of the building by slipping down a rope. It is unclear as to how many people are still trapped inside the building.

#BREAKING | Massive fire erupts in Delhi's Mundka; people use ropes to escape burning building. Watch here - https://t.co/YaX1X5PlVs pic.twitter.com/IB4tKwI7Ea — Republic (@republic) May 13, 2022

(This is a developing story)