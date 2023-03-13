Massive Fire Breaks Out In Maharashtra’s Oshiwara Furniture Market | WATCH

A massive fire broke out in the Oshiwara furniture market, near Jogeshwari in Mumbai, at around 10:30 AM on Monday, March 13. No casualties have been reported, but the fire caused great destruction and burned down all the shops inside the Ghas compound.

Reportedly, over 10 fire tenders reached the scene to douse the fire. The eyewitnesses and shop owners in the area, however, held fire personnel responsible for their shops burning to ashes, saying, "If they had been on time, our shops could have been saved."

Eyewitness narrate incident

While talking to Republic, one of the eyewitnesses alleged, "This is the fourth time the fire has broken out. The fire commenced from the side of the sofa makers at around 10 a.m. I tried but could not save anything."