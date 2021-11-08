Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Vikhroli Area, 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Monday. The incident occurred at a shop in Vikhroli Park Site. The visuals accessed by Republic TV showed how the flames erupted in the crowded market area. In the background, authorities were heard asking people to evacuate. As per sources, three fire vehicles have reached the spot and are trying to extinguish the fire. More details are awaited.

The incident comes two days after a fire broke out at the Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai's Kandivali area. The fire broke out on the 14th floor of the building. At least 7 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot for fire fighting operations. Two injuries were reported from the incident.

Ahmednagar Hospital Fire

In the last 48 hours, Maharashtra has seen at least three major fire incidents, the most disastrous being the Ahmednagar Hospital fire. On Saturday, 11 AM, a major fire broke out in an Ahmednagar district hospital at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The incident claimed the lives of 11 COVID-19 patients and left several injured. An inquiry committee has been constituted to find out the cause of the fire, following which, an FIR was also lodged against unknown people. A senior fire officer had earlier said that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar visited the hospital and said, "After the fire broke out, these patients were shifted. However, 11 patients lost their lives. I condole these deaths. I have met six patients who are undergoing treatment and their relatives. An inquiry committee has been appointed. Once the committee files a report, the picture will become clear."