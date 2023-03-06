Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Noida Sector 105, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out at a dumping area in Noida Sector 105 on Thursday noon at around 3.30 pm.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Noida fire

Image: Fire at Noida sector 105 (Pixabay)


A massive fire broke out at a dumping area in Noida Sector 105 on Thursday at around 3.30 pm. The information was immediately passed on to the fire department and local police. On the information, 10 fire tenders quickly reached the spot and efforts were started to douse the fire.

Ten fire tenders on the spot

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Kumar, "Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot. It will take 5-6 hours to douse the blaze."

The fire has reportedly spread in an area of around 200 meters, which is full of dry leaves and garbage. On the other hand, many of the local residents were seen complaining of breathing difficulty because of the fire.

READ | Amid waste plant fire, Air quality bad in parts of Kochi

This is the second fire at the same place for the second time in a span of a week. Police are investigating the matter.

READ | Kochi waste plant fire under control, no need for concern: Kerala govt
READ | Man, 4 children die in a fire at a northwest Phoenix condo
READ | 4 children die in fire in southwestern Serbia
First Published:
COMMENT