Massive Fire Breaks Out In Noida Sector 105, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out at a dumping area in Noida Sector 105 on Thursday at around 3.30 pm. The information was immediately passed on to the fire department and local police. On the information, 10 fire tenders quickly reached the spot and efforts were started to douse the fire.

Ten fire tenders on the spot

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Kumar, "Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot. It will take 5-6 hours to douse the blaze."

The fire has reportedly spread in an area of around 200 meters, which is full of dry leaves and garbage. On the other hand, many of the local residents were seen complaining of breathing difficulty because of the fire.

This is the second fire at the same place for the second time in a span of a week. Police are investigating the matter.