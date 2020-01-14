Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shoe Manufacturing Factory

A massive fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory on the Lawrence road of Delhi on Tuesday morning and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The fire department received a call at 9:30 am and initially, 3 fire tenders were sent to extinguish the fire, but soon after realizing the plight of the massive fire, additional fire tenders were rushed immediately.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit, but soon engulfed the entire three-storey building, a fire department offocial said. No casualties have been reportedso far, he added.

The nearby buildings have been vacated and Delhi police are helping out in evacuating people in the nearby places on Lawrence road. The rescue operation is underway and may take another hour to douse the fire completely.

The national capital has been witnessing several fire incidents since the last month, and yet another incident has taken place where an entire factory has been engulfed in a large fire.

Two injured in a shoe factory fire in Delhi

Two persons were injured after a fire broke out at a shoe-manufacturing unit in West Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 2 on Saturday, January 11.

The fire department received a call at around 5 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service. Since the factory was located in a congested area, the extinguishers initially faced difficulties in reaching the site, the official said. Around 90 firefighters were deployed to bring the fire under control.

Vishnu Kumar (26) and Renu (34) sustained injuries while trying to escape from the building. The locals took Kumar, who had injured his foot, to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while Renu was rushed to ESI Hospital before the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team arrived on the scene, the fire department said.

Paper factory fire in Delhi, 1 dead

A major fire broke out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, January 9. According to the Delhi Police, one person died in the fire. As many as 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "We have declared it as the fire of medium category," said a fire official.

The fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area. The fire that started at around 2:40 am, engulfed the ground, first and second floor of the three-storey building. The blaze is now under control, said the officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

