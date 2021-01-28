Massive Fire Breaks Out In Vishakapatnam's Paramount Agro Industries After Working Hours

A massive fire broke out at Paramount Agro Industries, APIIC Industrial Park at Aganampudi in Gajuwaka on January 27. The locals panicked as the thick smoke engulfed the neighbourhood. The police and firefighters rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire but it took a while for the situation to completely come under control.

No casualties have been reported from the incident as employees had left the spot at the time of the accident. However, the reason for the fire breaking out is yet to be known. The property loss due to the massive fire is yet to be ascertained.

Paramount Agro Industries has been in the business for over 2 decades and they package edible oil, including Refined Sunflower Oil, Palmolein Oil, Vegetable Oil, Ground Nut Oil.

Bhiwandi Fire

In yet another incident, a fire broke out in a godown in MIDC area of Bhiwandi on Thursday at a synthetic fabrics factory.

Maharashtra: A fire breaks out in a godown in MIDC area of Bhiwandi. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZLTdCincBr — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Vizag Gas leak in L-G polymers

Earlier, gas had leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in the early hours on May 8, 2020, and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first-year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. Around 3,000 people were evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta.

