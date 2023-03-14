Massive Fire Engulfs Mumbai's Malad Slums; One Dead, Several Rendered Homeless

A major fire broke out in the Anandnagar slums in the Appapada area of Malad western suburbs of Maharashtra's Mumbai, late Monday afternoon, (March 13). According to a Fire Brigade official, an unidentified person was charred to death, while several families were rendered homeless. The official said that the deceased has not been identified yet.

According to Fire Brigade officials, "The fire fighting and cooling operations were underway in the locality where the level 3 i.e. major fire engulfed slums located in the Appapada locality in Anand Nagar of the western suburb and has been brought under control." Sources revealed that around 2,000 to 3,000 hutments spread across an area of 10,000 square metres were gutted in the blaze.

A Fire Brigade official said, "It was a level three fire confined to household articles, electric wiring, electric installation, LPG cylinders, cloths, bed cushions etc. Efforts were on to find out any injured or missing person." According to sources, affected people have been provided temporary accommodation and food.

On Monday evening, thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the area. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed at least 3 fire tenders and other teams to douse the flames for several hours.

Fire broke out in Madurai

A massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Madurai, officials informed on Tuesday. According to officials, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, on Monday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, officials said.

"The fire started at 11 am near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said.

"As soon as the information about the fire was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot and went about containing the blaze," said an official. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The firefighters were on the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames, they added. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till last reports.

Fire broke out in Bengal's Asansol

In a similar incident on March 8, a major fire broke out at a godown in West Bengal's Asansol district.

Thick smoke billowed out of the godown near the Bada Talab area, fire department officials said, adding that several fire tenders were pressed into the service on receiving information about the blaze.