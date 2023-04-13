Massive Fire Erupts In AP's Kailasagiri Creating Panic At Srikalahasti Temple In Tirupati

A massive forest fire erupted at Kailasagiri hills creating panic at the Hindu shrine Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Devastanams in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, April 12.

Local administration and temple authority suspected anti-social elements might have triggered the forest fire. Later, Local authorities took measures to prevent the fire from spreading to a Goshala near Bhardwaj Theertham.

Firefighters from Sri City, Naidupet, Venkatagiri, and other nearby areas were deployed and temple authorities in and around the Kailasagiri area rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, striving hard for more than five hours.

According to sources, vegetation in the entire was gutted in the fire. Srikalahasti legislator B Madhusudan Reddy reviewed the situation. Reddy directed firefighters to ensure that the cows do not face any difficulties.